Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 688,426 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

