Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

