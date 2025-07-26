Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s 7th Largest Position

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,159,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 932,481 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,416,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

