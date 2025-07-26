Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $47,784.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 744,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,232. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,547 shares of company stock worth $3,698,956. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

