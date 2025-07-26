Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

