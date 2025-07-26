American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives $307.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $311.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.36. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

