Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 209.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.26. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

