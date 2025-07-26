Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $91.00

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

