Analysts Set Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) PT at $10.30

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.47 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

