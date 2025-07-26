Analysts Set The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) PT at $287.63

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $250.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 12-month low of $208.13 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

