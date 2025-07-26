Analysts Set Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $65.26

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

