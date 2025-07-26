Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Receives $44.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Antero Resources by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Antero Resources by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

