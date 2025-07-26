Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 436.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Asana by 27.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $190,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $3,384,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,405,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,266,224.96. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 729,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $10,996,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,067,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,343,374.04. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,332,563 shares of company stock valued at $33,400,904 and sold 2,175,665 shares valued at $32,670,537. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.90 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

