Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for CNI FY2025 Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

CNI opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 357,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

