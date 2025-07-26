Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

