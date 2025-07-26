Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ichor were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ichor by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ichor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ichor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.80. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

