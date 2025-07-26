Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $713.80 million, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

