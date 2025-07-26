Barclays Boosts Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $5.50

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.