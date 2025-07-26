Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.7%

BHE stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

