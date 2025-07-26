BetterWealth LLC Buys 151 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $145,796,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

