Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 720,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Hills by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 326,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 38,974.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.