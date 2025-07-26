Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,364 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

