Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,454.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,632.27 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,546.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,048.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.