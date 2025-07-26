BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

