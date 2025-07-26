Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 209,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,338.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.