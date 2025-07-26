Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $254.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.29 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.