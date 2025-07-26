Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) PT at $599.30

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $478.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

