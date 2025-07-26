Brokers Issue Forecasts for Murphy USA FY2025 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $23.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.17. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.86.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $422.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $385.44 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

