C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $16,846,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,227,334 shares in the company, valued at $92,237,205.72. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,989,902 shares of company stock worth $51,379,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

