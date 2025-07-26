Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 1,766 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

