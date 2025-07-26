Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

