Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 25,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $417.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.28 and a twelve month high of $549.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

