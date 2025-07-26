Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

