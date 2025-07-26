Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Iamgold had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

