Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

