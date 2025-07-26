Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,591 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 261.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

