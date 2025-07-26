Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,269 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $343,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 194.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.2%

IPGP stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.