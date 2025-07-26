Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

Shares of RH stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

