Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

