Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,992 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 13.1%

PAVE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.