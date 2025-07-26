Cerity Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,235,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,306,000 after buying an additional 2,750,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,419,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 601,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 771,017 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

