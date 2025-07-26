Cerity Partners LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. MGE Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

