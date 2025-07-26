Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,767,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JXN opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

