Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 111,333.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSL. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

