Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,861,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 795,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 673,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 838,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 615,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 596,924 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

