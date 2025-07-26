Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $15,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after buying an additional 118,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $121.60.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

