Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 247,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRCC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BRC by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRC

In related news, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,068,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,602.50. This trade represents a 8.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 400,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,935,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,419,450. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 576,000 shares of company stock worth $720,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

BRC Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

