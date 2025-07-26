Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,314 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 468,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.05. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

