Cerity Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 299,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 762,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.