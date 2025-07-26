Cerity Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

